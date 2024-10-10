More ejected from Springfield city meeting after Communist group’s outburst

The protestors started outside the city building, handing out flyers that were critical of both the Democratic and Republican parties. A spokesman for the group, Rafael Kadaris, was critical of both parties for deportation of immigrants and alleged anti-immigration rhetoric is the same tactic used by Nazi Germany to demonize the Jews leading up to World War II.

Kadaris was hoping to address the Commission meeting but those plans were thwarted by a new policy that requires those speaking during the public forum to present identification to prove they are a Clark County resident. He was therefore disqualified.

Unable to speak to the assembly, Kadaris opted to speak out during the meeting, standing and shouting from the audience. Among other things he claimed that “Republicans are Fascists and Democrats are war criminals.”

Mayor Rob Rue quickly asked for police to escort him out, but not before other members of the audience began efforts to shout down Kadaris, swearing at him and at Commissioners as they were asked to leave.

The uproar ended quickly and comments from the audience were resumed without further incident.

Under the new protocol for meetings, citizens’ comments are heard at the beginning of the commission meeting and Commissioners listen, offering responses at the close of the public hearing and prior to official meeting proceedings.

Guidelines for citizen participation are available to those in attendance, warning against rude, vulgar, offensive, disrespectful or disparaging comments, and informing citizens not to address their comments to other individual citizens or specific members of the Commission.