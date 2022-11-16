Money will provide more wellness and staffing support for Springfield firefighters

As of this month, the governor’s office has awarded $20.9 million to 117 Ohio agencies as part of this program, which aims to address burnout caused by understaffing as well as overall job stress, according to the governor’s office release.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“When there is an emergency, we all count on the fact that someone will be there to respond to the call for help,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The programming and supports funded through this grant program will support first responders’ wellness needs so they remain on the job and are there when we need them.”

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division is the second Clark County agency to receive funding through the grant program. The North Hampton Police Department in Clark County was awarded a $150,047.60 grant in a previous round of the program to hire one full-time officer.

The Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Roughly $75 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments, and emergency medical services agencies as part of this program in coming months, according to the governor’s office.

DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly approved $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to first responders to help them counter issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased stress and decreased staffing levels.

By the numbers

$111,559: Amount of grant awarded to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division

2: Number of years for firefighter wellness-checks covered by the grant funding

2: The number of Clark County emergency personnel agencies that are recipients of the funding