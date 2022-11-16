springfield-news-sun logo
X

Money will provide more wellness and staffing support for Springfield firefighters

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division will receive a $111,559 wellness grant from the state for its firefighters.

The grant, which represents the fourth round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program, is part of a $9.9 million package approved by Gov. Mike DeWine to support wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Springfield’s grant award will cover funding for on-site wellness checks for firefighters for two years, as well as peer support and fitness training, according to a city press release.

“We’re honored and pleased to receive this grant. This will provide some much-needed support for the dedicated men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our community’s safety,” said Springfield Fire Rescue Division Assistant Chief Brian Leciejewski in a city press release.

ExploreSon indicted following fatal shooting of Springfield man

Leciejewski said he’s grateful that the governor’s office recognized “this need and taken steps to meet it.”

As of this month, the governor’s office has awarded $20.9 million to 117 Ohio agencies as part of this program, which aims to address burnout caused by understaffing as well as overall job stress, according to the governor’s office release.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

“When there is an emergency, we all count on the fact that someone will be there to respond to the call for help,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The programming and supports funded through this grant program will support first responders’ wellness needs so they remain on the job and are there when we need them.”

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division is the second Clark County agency to receive funding through the grant program. The North Hampton Police Department in Clark County was awarded a $150,047.60 grant in a previous round of the program to hire one full-time officer.

ExploreClark County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new recruits

The Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program is administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Roughly $75 million will be awarded to law enforcement agencies, dispatch centers, fire departments, and emergency medical services agencies as part of this program in coming months, according to the governor’s office.

DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly approved $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to first responders to help them counter issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased stress and decreased staffing levels.

By the numbers

$111,559: Amount of grant awarded to the Springfield Fire Rescue Division

2: Number of years for firefighter wellness-checks covered by the grant funding

2: The number of Clark County emergency personnel agencies that are recipients of the funding

In Other News
1
These 11 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Springfield Symphony has return pianist for weekend concert
3
Students from Springfield-Clark CTC elected to regional office
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top