Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in January

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Greene, Clark and Champaign County locations in January.
Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Program Specialist Tracey Hanlin said in a press release that for the past two years, health has been at the forefront of people’s thoughts and focus, given the pandemic.
“Our own health, the health of those we love, the frontline healthcare workers dealing with the exhaustion and mental stress of caring for those who are sick,” Hanlin said. “It can be overwhelming.”
As the new year commences, Hanlin urged area residents to consider all aspects of their health.
There are several mammogram clinics scheduled at multiple locations this month. They include the following:
- Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: Wednesday and Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 1840 Springfield Road., Fairborn. Please call 937-328-8100 for an appointment.
- New Carlisle Community Health Center: Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 106 N. Main Street, New Carlisle.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center: Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 651 S. Limestone Street, Springfield.
- Huntington Bank: Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2611 Derr Road, Springfield.
- Always Sunny Realty: Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1219 W. 1st St., Springfield.
- Second Harvest Food Bank: Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 701 E. Columbia St., Springfield.
- Champaign County Health District: Jan. 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1512 S. US Highway 68, Urbana.
- Village of Yellow Springs: Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Bryan Community Center.
- Huntington Bank: Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5 W. North St., Springfield.
The mobile unit offers 15-minute screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. No-cost screenings are available for those who quality. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
