Mistrial declared for case of man charged in 2021 Park Layne murder

Coles’ legal representation did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jacqueline Coles, 43, was found dead on Aug. 24 last year in her Weinland Street house.

Jacqueline Coles filed a petition on Aug. 5, 2021, for an order of protection against her estranged husband for herself and three children, court records state.

She stated in her protection order petition that Noel Coles Jr. had threatened to kill her “multiple times.” She cited an incident when he was at her residence “to talk” in her backyard and covered her mouth to muffle her screams. She said her teenage son walked outside and saw it happen.

Explore Murder trial begins for man accused in killing of Park Layne woman

Coles Jr. is accused of breaking into the house while Jacqueline Coles was on the phone with a co-worker. Assistant prosecutor Erica Lunderman said on Monday that Jacqueline Coles was shot six times.

Noel Coles Jr. told deputies on Aug. 24, 2021, that he was in the area of Weinland Street in the morning to watch his kids board their school bus. The following day, he was arrested in Hancock County, Indiana. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies returned Coles to Ohio.

Matthew Barbato, Coles Jr.’s attorney, said Noel Coles Jr. was not fleeing the area at the time; rather, he was helping a friend deliver a husky to someone in California.

Jacqueline Coles was the director of nursing at Laurelwood Assisted Living in Dayton and a mother.