Mercy Health’s Springfield Cancer Center to celebrate 20th anniversary

An ice cream social will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the center, 148 W. North St.

“This ice cream social is a celebration not only of our two decades of service, but also of the incredible strength and resilience of our local cancer survivors,” Mock said. “We are honored to come together and share a moment of joy and hope as we recognize their courage and celebrate life.”

The event is free and open to anyone who would like to attend, “especially those who have been touched by cancer,” according to officials, who said the goal is to raise awareness and honor those who have been lost to cancer while also celebrating survivorship and supporting those still on their journey to recovery.

“Cancer can be a devastating disease, which means getting the care you need is only half the battle,” said Adam Groshans, Mercy Health – Springfield president. “It’s so important to be able to stay close to your loved ones and your support network, and that’s one thing we’ve been able to accomplish – providing that expertise here, close to home, so our patients don’t have to choose,”

Mercy Health is committed to reducing cancer and cancer-related mortality rates, developing strategies to promote screenings and expand access to care and services, officials said. The healthcare system is doing this by:

Physicians and patients have access to the expertise and specialist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), which has more than 200 oncologists.

Work is underway at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital to add oncology services by converting the former Mercy McCauley Center into a new infusion center.

Opening the new Karen Teusink Integrated Breast Center, located inside the Springfield Cancer Center, that provides custom, coordinate care consultation to patients by allowing them to have one appointment with their entire care team rather than splitting that care into multiple visits on different days for individual appointments.

Working to add a new linear accelerator at the cancer center this year, which uses X-rays to treat tumors throughout the body and will expand radiation therapy options available to patients locally.

Providing financial navigators to help patients find ways to limit the financial burden cancer can create through copay cards, grant money and other cost-saving measures.

For more information, visit mercy.com.