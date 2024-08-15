Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital recognized for Medicare and Medicaid service centers

Urbana was one of the only 381 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars, putting Mercy Health-Urbana among the top facilities in the nation.

Springfield Medical received a 3-star rating and Kettering Health received a 4-star rating.

“Four years at five stars is absolutely a testament to the compassionate and comprehensive care provided at Mercy Health - Urbana hospital,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health, in a statement.“...every department and every associate, working towards the common goal of being good help to those in need. I’m so proud of this achievement and I want to thank the community for continuing to entrust their healthcare to us.”

Of 4,500 hospitals nationwide considered for this nomination, only 381 receive the recognition.

According to the CMS website, the Star ratings are designed to help drive improvements systematically in care and safety within hospitals.

To view the CMS rankings visit https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html