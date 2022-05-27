BreakingNews
Man charged with murder in shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside
Man charged with murder in shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside

Stacy Cameron hold up her cellphone, showing a photo of her and her daughter Shauna Cameron, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A Dayton man identified as a "strong" person of interest by police, Jamar Hayes, 26, was charged with murder on May 26 after Shauna was shot and killed May 8 while riding in a car along U.S. 35 in Riverside. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Arrest warrant issued for 26-year-old Jamar Hayes.

Murder charges were filed Thursday against a man identified last week as a “strong person of interest” in the Mother’s Day shooting death of a Springfield woman riding in a car along U.S. 35 in Riverside.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 26-year-old Jamar Hayes, who is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Jamar Hayes

Shauna Cameron, 31, died on Mother’s Day after the car she was riding in was hit by gunfire.

Riverside police say the maroon, four-door Impala was headed east around 2:30 p.m. May 8 on U.S. 35 near the Woodman Drive exit when it was shot at least two times.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and 23-year-old passenger took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

Riverside police on May 16 identified Hayes as a “strong person of interest” in the shooting and said he was wanted for questioning.

He is not in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, said her daughter was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton. She received her diploma and lab coat from the school following her death on Mother’s Day.

Shauna Cameron also was a graduate of Opportunities for Individual Change “OIC” of Clark County’s Life Skills program, had attended Springfield City Schools, always wanted to help people and often volunteered at an area soup kitchen, her mother said.

Staff Writer Sydney Dawes contributed to this report.

