OPENING DAY: Numerous new food items coming to Great American Ball Park for Reds 2022 season

“We work closely with the Reds to ensure our hospitality program is constantly evolving and adding to the game-day experience at Great American Ball Park,” said Andy Worden, general manager of foodservice and retail partner Delaware North at the ballpark. “Our culinary team has been hard at work this offseason, creating a fun mix of new items for the 2022 season that feature creative twists on fan-favorites – with a range of regional flavors and products.”

For more details on each of the items, visit reds.com/food.