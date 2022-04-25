Mercy Health to host speaker series about achieving a healthy weight

Mercy Health’s Springfield Weight Management team will speak on the topic of achieving a healthy weight in the April edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.
The speaking event will take place on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m.
It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch the Market (100 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield – Exchange Room).
The obesity rates in Ohio are concerning, with more than 34% of residents classified as obese. In Clark County, obesity rates top 37%, according to Mercy Health.
The discussion will share facts on obesity and health, provide tips for successful weight loss and maintenance, and bring attention to program options available at Springfield Weight Management which range from nutritional counseling, support groups, and weight loss medications to surgical options through a comprehensive accredited surgical program.
The Springfield Weight Management team consists of surgeon medical director Dr. Terry Carman, dietitian Jackie Dahlberg, and certified nurse practitioner Pamela Raines.
Those interested in attending can contact jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve a seat or request the virtual link.
