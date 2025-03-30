Mercy Health Springfield, Urbana participating in chemo hair loss trial

Mercy Health started the trial March 6 at its Urbana Cancer Center. A second patient began treatment at the Springfield Cancer Center March 17.

“Chemotherapy-induced alopecia is more than just a physical change. It’s a profound shift in identity, self-image, and control. Acknowledging and addressing this impact is crucial, as it empowers patients to regain some control over their journey, reminding them that while cancer may take much, it doesn’t define who they are,” Mercy Health Clinical Research Nurse Chaundra Foss-Blizard said in a release.

The Lily device is not cleared by the FDA, as it is an investigational device.

“This initiative is another step in our commitment to enhancing patient care, not only by offering advanced treatments that address medical needs, but also by supporting the emotional and psychological well-being of our patients,” said Lisa Gibson, Mercy Health’s director of oncology services. “We are optimistic this therapy will greatly improve the quality of life for those undergoing chemotherapy.”

Mercy Health’s oncology program also offers access to cancer care through an affiliation with the Columbus NCI Oncology Research Program, which increases access to cancer prevention and treatment protocols, according to the release.

The hospital also collaborates with the The James at Ohio State through the Healthy State Alliance to “enhance specialized care, connecting patients with leading oncology experts and integrating early-phase academic research opportunities.”

Mercy Health – Springfield is fully accredited by the Commission of Cancer.

The hospital is working to add new equipment at the Springfield Cancer Center, a linear accelerator that uses ionizing radiation to treat tumors.