Mercy Health looking for community members to be a part of new council

Information will be used to get a better understanding and a new perspective to help improve experience of care and maximize positive outcomes for patients and their families.

Mercy Health would like the council to include representation from Clark and Champaign counties so both communities the system serves are represented.

Any community members who are interested in being a part of the new council are asked to fill out an application.

To get a copy of the application form or request more information, contact Volunteer Services at 937-523-5190 or email at afine@mercy.com.