Mercy Health looking for community members to be a part of new council

Credit: Bill Lackey

31 minutes ago
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital is launching a council that will give the community a chance to help improve local healthcare, and is looking for volunteers.

The health system is launching a Patient and Family Advisory Council with the goal to gather a group of former or current patients and family members to help provide feedback about their experiences and insights on their healthcare needs.

Information will be used to get a better understanding and a new perspective to help improve experience of care and maximize positive outcomes for patients and their families.

Mercy Health would like the council to include representation from Clark and Champaign counties so both communities the system serves are represented.

Any community members who are interested in being a part of the new council are asked to fill out an application.

To get a copy of the application form or request more information, contact Volunteer Services at 937-523-5190 or email at afine@mercy.com.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

