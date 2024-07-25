BreakingNews
I-70 East slowed in Clark County; injuries reported after crash, potential pursuit

By Staff reports
1 hour ago
First responders called for CareFlight after a crash on Interstate 70 East in Clark County near the Enon Road exit that backed up traffic in the area Thursday morning.

Initial reports from emergency radio traffic indicated deputies near Enon were pursuing a stolen vehicle from the Dayton area when the pursuit ended around 7:30 a.m.

A semi was damaged in a subsequent crash as traffic slowed in the area.

All eastbound lanes are closed on I-70, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were around the stolen vehicle after law enforcement stopped it.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene investigating.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Staff reports
