Toronto-based snack food company slated to start operations in Springfield by end of year

“During a time rife with uncertainty, Surati’s announcement of 108 new jobs in Springfield showcases the resiliency of Clark County’s hardworking citizens and business community,” Koehler said. “Every new job strengthens our local economy and provides the opportunities for growth we have been striving for.”

Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said that her college also has programs that can train employees to fit Surati’s labor needs.

Jeff Hoagland, the President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, said that Surati’s presence in Springfield and the company’s expansion signals a confidence in the region as a whole as a “premier place to live and do business.”

The building in which Surati purchased used to be occupied by Rittal North America, which has a facility in Urbana and specializes in informational technology infrastructure.

The location on Upper Valley Pike now has two tenants since Rittal left, including the Belgium-based Facil that supplies parts to Navistar. Those tenants will remain with Surati operating out of the rest of the building, according to Horton Hobbs, vice president of Economic Development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

Hobbs said that the partnership has been in talks with Surati since December.

“From our first discussions with company leaders, we knew Surati would be a great addition to our community. Their leadership saw an alignment of their vision for growth with a community that is eager to build a vibrant future. A future that will allow both to grow together,” Hobbs said.

Surati has had distribution centers in the United States but this will be the first time they have began a manufacturing operation in the country.

The company is one of the largest Indian food manufacturer and distributor in North America and has a worldwide clientele base, according to the release from the partnership.

“The Springfield community is the perfect strategic location for us to locate and expand our operations. It’s simply a community that wants our investment and has worked with our leadership to make it happen,” said Shalini Sheth, Director of Operations for Surati.

Sheth added that Springfield had competed with cities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and South Carolina as the location for its new facility.

“This is a great, family-owned and operated company with proven success that will be a welcome addition to our community. Their commitment to their customers and the communities in which they have a presence is a perfect match for greater Springfield,” said Mike McDorman, the President and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership.

By the numbers:

$16 million - total investment to Surati’s new facility in Springfield

108 - jobs added to the area as a result of Surati’s manufacturing operation in the area

$3,387,030 - amount expected to be generated in new payroll by Surati