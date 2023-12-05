Mercy Health adding Integrated Breast Center in 2024 for cancer patients

She lived cancer-free for 25 years due to chemotherapy before facing a new diagnosis known as triple negative breast cancer in 2018. She and her family had to travel to different locations for treatment as a breast center wasn’t available in Springfield.

Teusink died in 2020 from cancer and her family’s goal with the upcoming center is focused upon helping others who face similar experiences as part of her legacy.

“I know Karen would be very happy to know there will be this wonderful facility available for breast cancer patients here in Springfield, and my family and I are so very appreciative of this opportunity to honor her memory,” said Karen’s husband, Phil Teusink. “Even when she was in the midst of her treatment journey, she was always more than willing to talk with, comfort and support others who were newly diagnosed with cancer.”

He added she would be pleased to know there will be a place where patients and their loved ones can gather in a comfortable, soothing setting to meet with everyone on the care team, to have their questions answered and map out the treatment journey together.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

According to the release, the latest breast cancer incident rate for women in Clark County is 146.9 per 100,000 (from 2014-2018) and for Champaign County 130 per 100,000 (from 2014-2018) — both of which are higher than the incident rate for the state of Ohio during this same time period (129.6).

State-of-the art technology will also be in place should a member of the team need to join the group remotely. Family members and loved ones will be able to speak with the specialty providers, ask questions, seek clarification and be involved in the patient’s condition and treatment.

“For years, we’ve supported women through their treatment journey, but what we’ve learned is the journey can be very complicated and yet the process doesn’t have to be,” said Pilar Mock, director of Oncology for Mercy Health — Springfield. “So, this new space will be designed to wrap the care team around the patient. She’ll have one appointment where specialists come to her, eliminating the need for multiple trips on multiple days for individual appointments.”

Funding for the $80,000 project was provided through philanthropic support via the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties, the release stated. Additional funds are also being raised to support the needs of patients who are seen in the center.

“Innovative and holistic care is part of the Mercy Health culture and mission, and we are committed to supporting programs and facilities that promote that type of healing for our community,” Kristy Kohl McCready, president of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties, said. “We are just so grateful for the generosity of others as it’s that ongoing support that allows us to continue funding worthwhile projects like this one, that result in first-class care for patients across Clark and Champaign counties.”

With high cancer rates, expanding treatment options and programs in the local community is critical for patients, so Mercy Health – Springfield announced a new affiliation with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Care Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute’s The James Cancer Network (OSUCCC – James) in 2022.

This partnership enhanced cancer care services for patients throughout Clark and Champaign counties by providing Mercy Health – Springfield physicians and patients with access to the expertise and specialists at the OSUCCC – James, as an affiliate of The James Cancer Network.