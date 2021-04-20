Medway child, 4, dies after being hit by pickup truck in Harrison Twp.

A 4-year-old Medway boy died after he was was hit by a pickup truck Monday evening in Harrison Twp.
The child was identified as Mariano Padilla, 4, of Medway by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger has not determined the cause or manner of death at this time.
Crews were called around 6 p.m. to a report of a child hit by a vehicle in the 2800 block of Keenan Avenue west of the intersection with Webster Street, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Dispatch records indicate the child suffered a head injury.
The driver of the pickup truck stopped following the accident and is cooperating with investigators.
The driver said “he did everything he could to stop,” according to dispatch records.
There has been no determination of fault for cause for the crash at this time, and the accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office traffic services unit.