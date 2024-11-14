Mechanicsburg schools’ 4-star state report card is ‘one measure of success’

The Mechanicsburg school district earned a 4-star rating on the state report card release this fall, a half-star decrease from last year’s score, but it is just “one measure of success as a school” according to district officials.

“Combined with our agriculture, arts, and athletic programs, Mechanicsburg provides deep learning experiences for all students,” Superintendent Danielle Prohaska said. “Our staff remains focused on achievement and growth; this year’s state report card reflects their dedication to our students.”

The district’s scores increased in four categories including early literacy to a 74.5% (70.9% last year), graduation rate to a 96.4% (95.4% last year), four-year grad rate to 98.6% (93.1% last year), and college-career ready at 74.3% (58.3% last year).

Prohaska said other highlights include the middle school scoring the maximum five-star rating, both overall and in year-over-year progress, along with 4 stars in gap closing. She said the high school scored 4 stars overall and in gap closing, with a 98.6% graduation rate; and Dohron Wilson Elementary scored a 3.5 overall and increased in early literacy.

The district matched its previous year’s scores with 4 stars in achievement and graduation, and 3 stars in early literacy. They earned a 4 in gap closing and a 3 in progress on the five-star scale, a decrease from last year’s 5-star and 4-star scores, respectively.

As for other decreased, Mechanicsburg’s performance index fell very slightly from 85.5% to 85%, gap closing percentage fell from 82.5% to 52.8%, and the five-year grad rate fell from 98.8% to 93.1%.

One area of improvement for the district, Prohaska said, is in progress.

“This component evaluates students’ academic progress based on their past performances,” she said. “This will be an area of continued focus for all buildings this school year. We will also focus on chronic absenteeism, ensuring students have consistent access to deep learning experiences throughout the school year.”

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s “high-level” data report for each school district’s report card includes 16 different metrics related to test score performance, year-over-year progress, early literacy and other factors. Mechanicsburg’s report card this year showed improvement on four of those markers, no change on three measures, and declines on nine of them.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the efforts of our staff, focusing on strong instructional practices to support both growth and achievement in the classroom. The state report card is one measure that matters, and today we celebrate the success it reflects,” Prohaska said.

