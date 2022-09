Mechanicsburg names its homecoming court; parade on Wednesday

Mechanicsburg High School Homecoming Court has been named. On the court will be senior girls: Kara Bebout, Emma Rodgers, Sarah Beattie, Peyton Groves, Anna Mascadri and Alessa Fraley. Senior boys: Brayden Brown, Levi Milledge, Charlie Bradford, Brennin Eyink, Cody Haynes and Parker Cook. Freshmen: Violet Eck and Denver Caudill. Sophomores: Avaley Bostick and Ronnie Thomas. Juniors: Addie DeLong and Prestyn Griffith. The Mechanicsburg Homecoming 2022 Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday..