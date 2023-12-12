Mechanicsburg library to offer a coding club to youths

By
32 minutes ago
A Champaign County library will soon have a new club for youths.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will offer a coding club starting in January for middle schoolers.

“The program aims to involve young people in coding and interest-based learning to enable and empower students to impact their communities,” said director Rebecca Wilden. “Not only does a coding community build skills in STEM, it also encourages curiosity, problem-solving, resilience and resourcefulness.”

The group will start at a basic level and become more advanced as students progress. Students will learn multiple coding languages, including Scratch, Python and JavaScript, about animation and making games, and code with items such as the robot Artie 3000, Makey Makey and Arduino.

The program will be run by Sophia Boeck, the library’s Technology Trainer through the Guiding Ohio Online program.

The club is open to boys and girls, but will use the Girls Who Code curriculum. It was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

The library will host an introductory meeting for parents and students from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Youths interested in the club can visit https://hq.girlswhocode.com/ and enter the program code OH53398.

For questions, call the library at 937-834-2004.

