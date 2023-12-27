Mechanicsburg joins other districts for campus-based network

The network is for single-campus districts to share resources, practices and more.

News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools has joined others in the state to be a part of a network that will allow districts to share resources and best practices.

The Campus-Based Schools Network was established for single-campus school districts to pool resources and share practices.

“The mission of the Campus-Based Schools Network is to establish a collaborative platform for single-campus school districts, enabling them to pool resources, share best practices, and enhance safety, equity, and efficiency for all students,” said Superintendent Danielle Prohaska, who is one of the founding members.

Prohaska said Mechanicsburg is honored to be a founding member of the network.

ExploreSpringfield, Clark County groups unite to celebrate community, youth impact

“We believe strongly in the connected approach to education that we can offer our families as a Campus Based School. The district is looking forward to promoting campus based benefits along with learning from others so that we can be an efficient and effective as possible,” she said.

Central Ohio has 32 campus-based school districts, including Mechanicsburg, and 200 districts statewide are classified as campus-based districts.

The CBSN is led by Jack Conrath; Dustin Miller, assistant professor and director of the Educational Administration Program at The Ohio State University; and London City Schools Superintendent Lou Kramer.

It was founded by Prohaska, Natalee Long of Accel Schools, Kim Radulovich of Walnut Twp. Schools, Sharee Wells of Whitehall Schools, Kim Halley of Circleville Schools and Andy Culp of Grandview Heights Schools.

ExploreKwanzaa celebrations planned in Springfield

The first event was held in November and hosted by London City Schools and Superintendent Lou Kramer. It included the founding members, as well as partners from the Ohio Department of Workforce and Development, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, Action for Children, engineering firm SHP, and the London City School District administrative team.

Prohaska thanked Conrath for founding the network, which allows similar school districts to join forces and gives a formal platform in Ohio for “collaboration and support for students by identifying and implementing best practices while leveraging available resources.”

In Other News
1
Wittenberg group packs more than 1K feminine hygiene products for local...
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
UPDATE: Dayton woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Springfield Twp.
4
These 7 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Cottrel: New Carlisle’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop returns

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top