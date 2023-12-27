Mechanicsburg joins other districts for campus-based network

“The mission of the Campus-Based Schools Network is to establish a collaborative platform for single-campus school districts, enabling them to pool resources, share best practices, and enhance safety, equity, and efficiency for all students,” said Superintendent Danielle Prohaska, who is one of the founding members.

Prohaska said Mechanicsburg is honored to be a founding member of the network.

“We believe strongly in the connected approach to education that we can offer our families as a Campus Based School. The district is looking forward to promoting campus based benefits along with learning from others so that we can be an efficient and effective as possible,” she said.

Central Ohio has 32 campus-based school districts, including Mechanicsburg, and 200 districts statewide are classified as campus-based districts.

The CBSN is led by Jack Conrath; Dustin Miller, assistant professor and director of the Educational Administration Program at The Ohio State University; and London City Schools Superintendent Lou Kramer.

It was founded by Prohaska, Natalee Long of Accel Schools, Kim Radulovich of Walnut Twp. Schools, Sharee Wells of Whitehall Schools, Kim Halley of Circleville Schools and Andy Culp of Grandview Heights Schools.

The first event was held in November and hosted by London City Schools and Superintendent Lou Kramer. It included the founding members, as well as partners from the Ohio Department of Workforce and Development, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, Action for Children, engineering firm SHP, and the London City School District administrative team.

Prohaska thanked Conrath for founding the network, which allows similar school districts to join forces and gives a formal platform in Ohio for “collaboration and support for students by identifying and implementing best practices while leveraging available resources.”