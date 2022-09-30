BreakingNews
Springfield man’s death under investigation as homicide
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield man’s death under investigation as homicide

News
By
48 minutes ago

The death of a 78-year-old man in his Springfield home this week is under investigation as a homicide.

John Hungerford was found deceased Thursday at 2748 Hilltop Ave. in Springfield, according to a release issued Friday afternoon from the city.

“The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” the release stated.

No charges have been filed and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about Hungerford’s death is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.

In Other News
1
The magic of Hermann Carr: October proclaimed his month in Springfield
2
Northwestern Schools’ state report card rating improves
3
Is Clark County prepared for the impending boom in Alzheimer’s...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top