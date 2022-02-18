Man taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

A man who was shot early Friday morning in Springfield is still at the hospital.
Springfield police responded to a reported shooting at about 5 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment in the 200 block of Stanton Avenue, according to a police report.
When crews arrived, they found the man, whose identity has not been released, with a gunshot wound.
The man was seriously injured from the gunshot and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.
According to the medical center, he is still listed as a patient at the hospital and in the emergency department.
No charges have been filed in this incident as the suspect is not known.
The circumstances and details surrounding the shooting are also unknown.
Springfield Police continue their investigating into this shooting.
