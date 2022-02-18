Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

There will be 26 different mattress styles on display as well as adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, handmade to order and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is also available.

The Northwestern Band Association benefits from each purchase. For more information, visit bit.ly/beds4northwestern22, or contact kevin.krinsky@cfsbeds.com or call 614-599-9858.

Mercy Health Hiring Open House

Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring open house for a variety of positions. The open interviews will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Assembly Room A and B at 100 Medical Center Drive.

There will be interviews for RNs, LPNs, nursing support, cooks, imagining professionals, lab professionals, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, respiratory therapists, student nurse externs, and surgical technologist.

If you don’t see your profession and are still interested in working with Mercy Health, you can still attend the event as they are hiring entry-level and experience professionals from all backgrounds.

If attending, bring multiple copies of your resumes and be prepared to interview.

Urbana Apartment Meeting

Legacy Place Apartments will present Scott Hisey from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Legacy Place South, 725 S. Main St. in Urbana.

Urbana Bowling Fundraiser

Box 13 Fires Associates will host a bowling fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Southwest Bowl in Urbana.

The cost is $30 per couple. There will be a 50/50 drawing, raffle, door prizes, DJ Eric Beverly in the bar after the event. Bring a case of water of a six-pack of Gatorade to be entered into a drawing.

The sign up, contact Cheryl Wears at 937-207-8362 or Suzi Koons at 937-244-1440.

The proceeds benefit Box 13 Fire Associates and first responders of Champaign County.

Explore Springfield Rotary awards 21 special education teachers with grants

Graham Schools Food Pantry

Graham Local School District’s Falconland Market, located in the second-grade pod at the elementary school, will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Springfield Church Music Trio

High Street United Methodist Church will host the “Collective Trio” with special guest, saxophonist Bill Burns at 3 p.m. on Sunday as part of its Sanctuary Series.

The trio will include Kent Brooks on piano, Mike Hamm on Drums, John Wobbe on bass, and Baritone Saxophonist Burns, an active jazz educator and performer.

The Collective Trio consists of the rhythm section of Mother’s Jazz Collective, which for the past three years has become a staple of every “First Friday” event at Mother Stewart’s Brewery. The 7-piece Collective is a collection of some of the area’s finest musicians playing a variety of jazz styles. All concerts are free to the public, although donations are appreciated to support future events.

The church will also host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 230 E. High St. in Springfield. For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Springfield Church Drive-Thru Dinner

Covenant United Methodist Church will have a Free Dinner Box Movement (Drive Thru Dinner) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.

All are welcome and meals will be prepared for the number of individuals in the vehicle. The dinner consists of soup beans, cornbread, and cookie.