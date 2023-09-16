Man stabbed Saturday morning in Springfield

A man was stabbed on Main Street in Springfield on Saturday morning.

Springfield emergency crews responded to a stabbing on the 2100 block of East Main Street near a Subway around 9:45 a.m., according to the Springfield Police Division Dispatch.

The man was initially transported to a local hospital, then later flown to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his condition was not known Saturday, and additional information was not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.