Man stabbed Saturday morning in Springfield

A man was stabbed on Main Street in Springfield on Saturday morning.
Springfield emergency crews responded to a stabbing on the 2100 block of East Main Street near a Subway around 9:45 a.m., according to the Springfield Police Division Dispatch.
The man was initially transported to a local hospital, then later flown to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his condition was not known Saturday, and additional information was not yet available.
The investigation is ongoing.
