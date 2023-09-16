Man stabbed Saturday morning in Springfield

A man was stabbed on Main Street in Springfield on Saturday morning.

Springfield emergency crews responded to a stabbing on the 2100 block of East Main Street near a Subway around 9:45 a.m., according to the Springfield Police Division Dispatch.

The man was initially transported to a local hospital, then later flown to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his condition was not known Saturday, and additional information was not yet available.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

