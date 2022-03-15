Hamburger icon
Man seriously injured after vehicle runs him over in Park Layne

A couple were drinking when the passenger of the car opened the door and was thrown underneath and ran over on Caldwell Circle in Park Layne Monday March 14, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A man was seriously injured after being run over on Caldwell Circle in Park Layne Monday evening.

According to a Ohio State Highway Patrol sergeant, the man and a woman were in the car and had been drinking.

The sergeant said the man, who was in the passenger seat, tried to get out of the car, ended up underneath and was run over.

The female driver was released to her family, law enforcement said.

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he is in the ICU, the sergeant said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

