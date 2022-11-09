BreakingNews
Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man sentenced in trio of Miami Valley armed bank robberies

News
By
37 minutes ago
Man reportedly stole nearly $8,000

A Heath man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for three bank robberies in Urbana, Springfield and West Liberty last year.

Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio’s office. He forfeited two pistols and a riffle as part of his conviction.

Crawmer reportedly stole nearly $8,000 from the three banks.

ExploreRELATED: Suspect in Springfield and Urbana bank robberies in federal custody

He is accused of stealing $3,350 from People Savings Bank in Urbana on July 1, 2021; more than $3,000 from Richwood Bank in Springfield on Aug. 7, 2021; and $1,300 rom Civista Bank in West Liberty on Aug. 17, 2021.

During the robberies, Crawmer entered the banks wearing a face mask and approached a teller before demanding cash and placing a handgun in front the teller, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He reportedly pointed the gun at the teller during each incident and racked the slide to indicate the gun was real and loaded during two robberies, according to a press release.

Crawmer was arrested in October 2021 and he pleaded guilty to armed robbery in July.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County schools affected by state, nationwide speech therapist...
4
Housing a hot topic at Springfield commission meeting
5
Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute holiday boxes to local families...

About the Author

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top