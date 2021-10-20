springfield-news-sun logo
Suspect in Springfield bank robbery charged

Chadwick Crawmer, 52
Chadwick Crawmer, 52

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
17 minutes ago

A man identified by investigators as a suspect in a series of bank robberies has been charged.

Chadwick Crawmer, 52, has been charged with bank robbery, felony in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Crawmer was taken into federal custody Friday, Oct. 15, in Heath in Licking County, according to a city of Springfield news release.

He is a suspect in the Aug. 7 robbery of Richwood Bank on 2454 N. Limestone St. Crawmer allegedly showed a gun, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release stated. He is also a suspect in bank robberies reported on July 1 in Urbana and Aug. 17 in West Liberty.

Detectives and officers from the city of Springfield Police Division, city of Urbana Police Division, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, West Liberty Police Department and special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) worked “in a collective effort” to identify the suspect, the city release said.

