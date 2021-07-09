Man pleads not guilty to sexual imposition charge in Springfield motel incident

“She asked a male for a power block and he wanted her to follow him to his room,” the affidavit stated.

Once they got the charger, the victim started walking toward her room when the man followed her. She said when she opened her door, the man “started to rub her over her shorts” and she told him no.

“He then placed his foot against the door so she could not shut her door. He then started rubbing her several times and she pushed him out of the door,” the affidavit stated.

Police found Martinez hiding in a company vehicle, and he was arrested.