Man indicted in double-fatal April crash on County Line at Middle Urbana

A Clark County grand jury on Monday indicted a man for his role in a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured two others in Springfield on April 12.

Dustin Thompson, 29, faces two first-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide as well as one second-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault charge and two counts of third-degree felony operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The crash killed Robert Thomas, 20, of Urbana; and Megan Branam, 26, of Springfield. It happened at the 800 block of East County Line Road, near the intersection of Middle Urbana Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol at the time said two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on.

Thomas and Branam were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person in the vehicle was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Thompson was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.