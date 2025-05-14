Man indicted in double-fatal April crash on County Line at Middle Urbana

The crash killed Robert Thomas, 20, of Urbana; and Megan Branam, 26, of Springfield. It happened at the 800 block of East County Line Road, near the intersection of Middle Urbana Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol at the time said two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided head-on.

Thomas and Branam were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person in the vehicle was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Thompson was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries.