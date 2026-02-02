Man indicted in 2024 fatal pedestrian strike in Snyder Park

Larry Blevins Jr., who was 69 at the time, was standing next to his car on Aug. 22, 2024 when a Chevrolet Cruze traveling eastbound went off the left side of the roadway and struck him and his car, according to a Springfield Police report.

The Chevrolet Cruze then struck two large rocks, causing it to “go airborne for approximately 15-20 feet,” according to the crash report. After the car landed back on the ground, it struck a third large rock and reentered the roadway, stopping facing eastbound.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:53 p.m. The crash happened in the east end of the park, on Snyder Park Road, near the whitewater area.

Blevins was known for his involvement with several groups. Clark County Public Library officials said Blevins worked for one of their branches.

Tremont City officials said on Facebook that Blevins served on village council for years, calling him “a man who was a unifier of peace for our citizens, and everyone he met. Kind, compassionate, accepting.”

Oakwood Village nursing home, which said on Facebook that Blevins was a longtime employee, celebrated his impact.

“Larry was a long time employee of Oakwood Village who drove the residents to appointments and on many occasions would treat them to a special ice cream or drink on the way back to the retirement community,” the nursing home posted. “He made sure to give all the staff corn when he could and would give a rose to all the ladies around Mother’s Day.”

Blevins was also identified as a volunteer at Pendleton’s Produce, who called him a “dear friend and an irreplaceable part of our farm family.”

The murder charges assert that Balliet “purposely” caused Blevins’ death while also committing felonious assault in 2024.