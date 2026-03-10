These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Andrew Finnerty, 33, of Lancaster, Ohio: Breaking-and-entering.
Sarah Shackle, 36: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Harvey Johnson, 50, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Juan Hendricks, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
McKenzie Coop, 33, of New Carlisle: Cruelty to companion animal (two counts).
Montez Applin, 33, of Springfield: Burglary, abduction.
Jerry Exon Sr., 59, of Springfield: Theft.
Daniel Dominguez-Sotelo, 34, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Omar Ali, 45: Receiving stolen property. failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Joseph Jackson, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability (two counts), endangering children (three counts).
Bobby English Jr., 45, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Devon Miller, 29: Aggravated possession of drugs, breaking-and-entering.
Brandon Kelly, 38, of Fairborn: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft.
Jason Davis, 18, of Bera, Kentucky: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives.
Kristian Graves, 18, of Lexington, Kentucky: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives.
Bryant McGlothan, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Terrance Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle: Violating a protection order (two counts).
Gretchen Boyer, 46, of Fairborn: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Libby Breese, 38: Forgery (two counts), receiving stolen property (two counts).
Christopher Domer, 43, of South Vienna: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.