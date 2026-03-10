These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Sarah Shackle, 36: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Harvey Johnson, 50, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Juan Hendricks, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

McKenzie Coop, 33, of New Carlisle: Cruelty to companion animal (two counts).

Montez Applin, 33, of Springfield: Burglary, abduction.

Jerry Exon Sr., 59, of Springfield: Theft.

Daniel Dominguez-Sotelo, 34, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Omar Ali, 45: Receiving stolen property. failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Joseph Jackson, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability (two counts), endangering children (three counts).

Bobby English Jr., 45, of Dayton: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Devon Miller, 29: Aggravated possession of drugs, breaking-and-entering.

Brandon Kelly, 38, of Fairborn: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft.

Jason Davis, 18, of Bera, Kentucky: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives.

Kristian Graves, 18, of Lexington, Kentucky: Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives.

Bryant McGlothan, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Terrance Jennings, 35, of New Carlisle: Violating a protection order (two counts).

Gretchen Boyer, 46, of Fairborn: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Libby Breese, 38: Forgery (two counts), receiving stolen property (two counts).

Christopher Domer, 43, of South Vienna: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.