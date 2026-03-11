Jshila S. Clay, 21, of 553 Stanton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kahnia Clay, 22, of Moraine, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kashrya N. L. Clay, 23, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony D. Graham, 63, of Dayton, falsification, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan M. Henderson, 25, of 5645 Twitchell Road B, weapons under disability, continued, bond $10,000.

Brandon M. Kelly, 38, of Fairborn, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Terrell E. Owens, 35, of 820 E. John St., Apt. C, guilty.

Bruce Potter, 55, of 25 W. Southern Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Bruce L. Potter, 55, of 25 W. Southern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Monica F. Sheets, 43, of 975 Lagonda Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Cases called Monday, March 9 included:

Martineau Dessalines, 30, of 1224 S. Yellow Springs St., physical control, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Kameron S. Higgins, 25, of 132 Seevers St., illegal possess/firearm/liquor/prem., continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Oleg V. Varniychuk, 42, of 148 S. Shaffer St., strangulation, continued, bond remains.

William Woods, 56, of 110 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Rickisha S. Bailey, 33, of 1605 Wittenberg Drive W, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Mckenzie Coop, 33, of New Carlisle, cruelty to companion animal, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, cruelty to companion animal, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Martineau Dessalines, 30, of 1224 S. Yellow Springs St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

John D. Jones, 38, of Dayton, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed.

Bessie L. Levalley, 28, of 122 Prairie Ave., OVI, continued, state OVI, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed.

John Mcdonald, 62, of 915 E. Rose St., unlawful restitution, dismissed.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 49, of 720 W. Liberty St., criminal mischief, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Charles M. Amos II, 45, of 120 W. Mulberry #101, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Charles M. Amos II, 45, of 120 Mulberry St., Apt. 101, falsification, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Bobby L. English Jr., 45, of 2507 Hillside Ave., menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Dominick P. J. Fenwick, 21, of 1037 Middle St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Leslie T. Kidd, 55, of 1932 Jordan Drive, Apt. 2, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Morgan Obrien, 26, of Medway, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Morgan S. Obrien, 26, of Medway, assault, dismissed.

Kaylee Watkins, 33, of Decatur, IN, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brooke D. Young, 41, of Columbus, driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due by 6/30/2026, fined $75.