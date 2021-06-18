Man indicted for attempted murder in shooting at Springfield gas station

The witness told police the victim then chased Wilson’s vehicle as it fled west on West Leffel Lane and turned south onto South Limestone Street before both vehicles got onto the highway.

The victim reportedly chased Wilson until he stopped in the middle of the highway, put his vehicle in reverse and began backing up towards the victim, the affidavit stated. The victim said he then felt things were getting “too dangerous” and left.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Wilson through video surveillance from a nearby business, the affidavit stated.

A warrant has been requested on Wilson for attempted murder and felonious assault. He was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.