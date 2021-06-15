Clark County health district hosting several COVID clinics daily

Northeastern High School, 1480 Bowman Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, 1346 Lagonda Ave., from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Drive-thru clinic at Circus Plaza, 297 E. Leffel Lane, from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays.

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, June 16:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., 12-2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St., 1-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

School of Innovation, Selma Road Park, 2-5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Village of Enon, 363 E. Main St., 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Smith Park Shelter House, 801 W. Jefferson St., 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, June 18:

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays.

Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., 12-2 p.m. on Fridays.

Saturday, June 19:

Schuler’s Bakery, 1911 S. Limestone St., 8:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Good Samaritan Outreach Center, 427 W. Washington St., 8:30-10:45 a.m.

Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 109 W. North St., 12-4 p.m.

Monday, June 21:

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Clark County had 14,219 cases and 306 deaths of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Monday, 56,742 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 42% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Almost 38% has been fully vaccinated.