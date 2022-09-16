Man flown to hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station

A man was flown to the hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield this afternoon.
The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found a man who had been shot.
Medics responded to the scene, and the man was ultimately flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. His condition is currently unknown.
Oak Street and the parking lot were blocked as officers investigated. Police towed a black Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a fence on Oak Street across from the gas station.
Several police vehicles were on scene as officers investigated.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
About the Author