Man, dog escape uninjured after rollover crash on I-70 near Enon

A man and his dog both escaped uninjured after his SUV flipped over on Interstate 70 in Clark County.
Emergency crews responded to eastbound I-70 near Enon at 10:45 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Initial reports said that the vehicle was on fire but Bethel Township fire officials confirmed that was incorrect. Officials also confirmed the man and dog were uninjured in the crash.
It is unclear what caused the crash, but the SUV ended up on its top beside the highway.
