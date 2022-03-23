springfield-news-sun logo
Man, dog escape uninjured after rollover crash on I-70 near Enon

News
By Daniel Susco
41 minutes ago

A man and his dog both escaped uninjured after his SUV flipped over on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

Emergency crews responded to eastbound I-70 near Enon at 10:45 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Initial reports said that the vehicle was on fire but Bethel Township fire officials confirmed that was incorrect. Officials also confirmed the man and dog were uninjured in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but the SUV ended up on its top beside the highway.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

