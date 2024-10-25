Dylan T. Roberts, 23, of South Charleston, marked lanes, innocent, dismissed.

Kayla West, 20, of 1433 S. Limestone St., fugitive, continued, hold without bond pending transportation.

Eric Frank, 62, of 4841 Troy Road, violate protection order, continued, bond changed to OR.

Julia Lain, 54, of Urbana, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 7 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due with in 4 months, fined $375.

Dylan T. Roberts, 23, of South Charleston, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 4 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due with in 6 months, fined $250, marked lanes, dismissed.

Edvin M. Diaz, 20, forgery, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Ethan P. Gorsuch, 33, of 2268 E. Possum Road, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, review for costs and no new offenses, defendant must appear for review 10/14/25 at 8:45 a.m.

Gregory Haemmerle, 43, of Lewis Center, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Gregory Haemmerle J, 43, of Lewis Center, OVI, bench warrant ordered, fail to signal left turn, bench warrant ordered.

James Jones, 24, of 1406 Marinette Dr., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, fail to register, guilty, the court will reduce fine by $250 if the, defendant presents proof of current registration, within 45 days (12/7/24), administrative license suspension terminated without fee. no probable cause, review for fine/costs 1/7/25, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $500.

Ernest E. Mills, 56, of Columbus, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

David W. Nickels, 39, of Hartley House 440 W. High, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, 90 days jail, credit time served suspend balance, no fine/costs as defendant is indigent, ISP probation, no cost for supervision..

Dennis E. Roby, 55, of 1675 S. High St., request for bail, dismissed.

David M. Self, 45, of 521 N. Race St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Joskoya D. Wynn, 24, of 338 Johnson Ave., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, timely payment of fine/costs as condition of suspended jail, must report to jail for fingerprinting within 24 hours, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.