Man arrested in weekend standoff is suspect in Halloween stabbing death, police say

A mugshot of fatal stabbing suspect Antonio Depriest is taped to a wall at Springfield Police Division headquarters Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF

A mugshot of fatal stabbing suspect Antonio Depriest is taped to a wall at Springfield Police Division headquarters Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF
The man who Springfield police arrested after an hours-long standoff Saturday faces charges related to a fatal stabbing on Halloween.

Antonio Depriest, 25, of Springfield, facing charges of murder and felonious assault for the early Friday morning stabbing that killed 35-year-old Quintez Hubert, an acquaintance, Lt. Matthew Buynak said at a press conference Monday.

Springfield Police Division Lt. Matthew Buynak, of the investigations division, speaks at a press conference regarding a fatal weekend stabbing at police headquarters Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF



Police responded to Hubert’s home in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue around 5:56 a.m. Friday, where they found him on the living room floor “bleeding profusely,” Buynak said. First responders attempted life saving measures, but Hubert, who was stabbed around five times, died at the scene.

The Springfield Police Division tracked down the suspect in the stabbing and when they attempted to arrest him Saturday, a standoff ensued, Buynak said. He declined to share how police identified Depriest as the suspect.

A probable cause affidavit details witness accounts and Ring camera footage showing Depriest at the home. He was seen leaving the house “in a hurry with a backpack while wearing the victim’s jacket” around 4:49 a.m.

DePriest was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Hubert’s girlfriend was in the home at the time of the stabbing and found him, Buynak said. She was uninjured.

According to court records, Depriest told police after he was apprehended that he was asleep on the couch inside the Highland Avenue residence when he woke up “to an unwelcomed advance.” He allegedly said he stabbed Hubert multiple times and after he fell to the floor, “he placed his bloody clothing into a backpack that belonged to the victim” then took Hubert’s and his girlfriend’s cell phones and fled. Hubert’s girlfriend was asleep upstairs.

The knife was a kitchen knife, according to court records, and injuries were around Hubert’s neck and body.

Depriest is listed in an arrest report as having a gunshot wound to the leg, but no information was included as to how he was shot.

