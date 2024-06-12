Mad River Art League to host outdoor gallery Saturday

“We want our artists to participate and showcase their art, and this a great opportunity for them to do that. It’s also a way for people shopping for Father’s Day gifts to find something unique and handcrafted,” said Robine Wright, MRAL co-founding member.

The Art Fair will be in the brewery parking lot, and there will also be food trucks on site. The neighboring Hatch Artist Studios will also be open and some of its artists will be available and have items for sale.

Founded two years ago, the MRAL was created as a network of area artists to bond, support each other’s work and have an outlet to sell their goods.

Explore Wittenberg University now an arboretum with accredited tree collection

Wright said this type of show is important as the fees to participate in certain events can be cost-prohibitive, especially for some of the younger artists. One such artist, Mia Richardson, did the artwork for the fair’s poster, which is an additional chance for the work to be seen.

The MRAL has been working its way into the community, working with groups such as the Master Gardeners and the Greater Springfield Partnership, and will soon work with the Springfield Museum of Art.

The group will next partner with the museum for an outdoor plein air paintout event there, 6-8 p.m. July 10.

In addition, the group has had two successful holiday season Art Prowls that feature members’ works in partnership with local businesses. Wright said the group is still taking members, and the public can expect to see more of it in the future.

“Creativity is such a gift, and through the Art League we can give our local artists an opportunity for success, and we hope the community will come celebrate this event and support their work,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Mad River Art League Spring Art Fair

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Admission: free

More info: madriverartleague.square.site