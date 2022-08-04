Lunch on the Lawn offers live music on Fridays

Next up on Aug. 12 is the SSO Woodwind Quartet, which will perform a variety from classical compositions to popular tunes with something for everybody.

Aug. 19 will be a warmup for the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival opening later that day featuring the Bob Niederriter Trio. Niederriter is a composer, guitarist and arranger who has studied and performed with several jazz and modern classical greats.

The series finale features The Buttermilk Biscuit Boys, a traditional bluegrass band that plays genre classics from Bill Monroe, Flatt and Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers along with originals and instrumentals. They bring their own personalities, joking and playing fast and authentic bluegrass.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chair or blanket; an outdoor tent is provided. People can bring their own lunch or box lunches will be sold for $6 and includes a beverage while they last.

In case of inclement weather, the shows will be moved inside the SMOA.

Ross encourages anyone who wants a fun way to spend a lunch hour in a scenic setting with music to stop by. For more information, go to springfieldsym.org/.