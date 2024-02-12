Longtime Springfield deli and drive-thru, pizza place for sale

Mike & Rosy’s Deli, located at 330 W. McCreight Ave., was a popular spot for Wittenberg University students for several years. Mike Wagner and Bob Rosencrans opened the restaurant in 1977.

It is now operated by Wagner’s son. The menu includes steamed sandwiches, bagels, pizza, soups, salads and appetizers like nachos and wings.

Rosy’s Press Box, which opened in 2006 and served alcohol, is closed.

The restaurant is being sold through Zachary Fries at Pryor Realty for $1.87 million.

Pit Stop Pizza & Drive Thru, located at 1815 Columbus Ave., is owned by Tracy and Shane Shirk.

The two have run the drive-thru since July 2022. They then refurbished and added equipment to open the pizza and sub shop in the spring of 2023.

The drive-thru was formerly Gibson’s carry-out, but the previous business owner sold the building due to illness.

The business is being sold through The Comer Group at Coldwell Banker Heritage for $750,000, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The restaurant has appetizers including breadsticks, mozzarella sticks, pretzel bits and mini tacos; pizzas, subs, as well as items not on the menu.

For more information, visit the business on Facebook at “Pit Stop Pizza & Drive Thru.”