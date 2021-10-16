Longtime Clark County Municipal Court clerk dies

“Guy leaves a legacy of volunteerism that will remain unmatched by us all,” said Deborah R. Comery of Rocky River Municipal Court and OAMCC. “He leaves behind a litany of friends who loved and respected all that he stood for.”

He also was a member of many fraternal organizations of Springfield. He enjoyed golfing and belonged to Springfield Country Club, his obituary said.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon, in 2017. He is survived by his sister, Joy (Tony) Howard; special friends, Sheila Riedel and Jane Nash; his caregiver and sisters-in-law, Donna (John) Loney, Anena (Mike) Kouse; brothers-in-law, Donald (Jodi) Lucas and Russell Overman and many nieces and nephews, his obituary said.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Foundation to provide additional funding for the Historic South High School Class of 1968 Scholarship Fund, according to Ferguson’s obituary. No services will be held, per his wishes.

A special meeting of the Clark County Democratic Party Central Committee will be held Wednesday at 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. to fill the vacancy left by Ferguson.