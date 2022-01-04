Humane society offers tips to keep your pets safe in cold weather

Animals should stay inside as much as possible during winter months to protect them from the cold, the Humane Society said. If they must stay outside, they need proper shelter.

If you’ve witnessed any animal that’s been outside for extended hours and is not protected, call the Humane Society’s cruelty/neglect hotline at 855-738-7911. For dogs left outside, you can also call the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at 937-898-4457.