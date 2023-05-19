Local United Way exceeds $1 million campaign goal

United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties raised more than $1 million toward its 2023 campaign.
A total of $1,100,989 was raised, surpassing the $1 million goal, according to a press release. The campaign raised more than $730,000 in Clark County — a 22% increase from 2022 — almost $200,000 in Champaign County and more than $88,000 in Madison County.
“Our successful campaign is a testament to the many kind, caring and generous members of our community,” Clark County United Way Campaign Co-chair Andy Irick said in the release.
More than 1,500 donors in Clark County participated in the annual fundraising drive. It featured 86 more generous gifts, known as “leadership gifts” of $500 or more, according to the release.
During this year’s campaign, 151 workplaces took part in raising funds, including 23 new companies who helped by sponsoring fundraising events, donating directly to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and holding workplace campaigns, according to the release.
Kerry Pedraza, United Way executive director, said Thursday that the organization is grateful for every dollar. She said she especially appreciates reaching the goal after COVID-19 challenges.
“I’d love for our donors to recognize how grateful we as an organization are for the donations” but also how grateful the recipients of the services United Way provides, Pedraza said.
Credit: Kerry Pedraza/United Way
Funds raised by the campaign support United Way’s “Impact Areas” of health, financial stability and education, according to the release.
More than 40 internal nonprofit organizations in Clark, Champaign and Madison counties will receive financial aid, and the more than $100,000 extra raised will go toward the Imagination Library, 211 Information and Referral Services, Volunteers United and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
