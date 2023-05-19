Local United Way exceeds $1 million campaign goal

Kerry Pedraza, United Way executive director, said Thursday that the organization is grateful for every dollar. She said she especially appreciates reaching the goal after COVID-19 challenges.

“I’d love for our donors to recognize how grateful we as an organization are for the donations” but also how grateful the recipients of the services United Way provides, Pedraza said.

Credit: Kerry Pedraza/United Way Credit: Kerry Pedraza/United Way

Funds raised by the campaign support United Way’s “Impact Areas” of health, financial stability and education, according to the release.

More than 40 internal nonprofit organizations in Clark, Champaign and Madison counties will receive financial aid, and the more than $100,000 extra raised will go toward the Imagination Library, 211 Information and Referral Services, Volunteers United and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.