Local physician to discuss heart health in honor of American Heart Month

Dr. Mian Alam’s discussion will focus on coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common type of heart disease in the United States. It’s caused by plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart and other parts of the body, according to a Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center press release.

The speaking event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16. It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch, located at 100 South Fountain Avenue.