Local physician to discuss heart health in honor of American Heart Month

A local cardiologist will speak on the topic of heart health in a community discussion focusing on coronary artery disease.
Dr. Mian Alam’s discussion will focus on coronary artery disease (CAD), the most common type of heart disease in the United States. It’s caused by plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart and other parts of the body, according to a Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center press release.
The speaking event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16. It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at CoHatch, located at 100 South Fountain Avenue.
February is also known as American Heart Month, a time to focus on all things involving cardiovascular health, and the conversation is a the February edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.
For some people, the first sign of CAD is a heart attack. Alam will speak to the importance of patients knowing their baseline and staying up to date on follow-up care, as well as other heart health tips, Mercy Health said.
In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required. Those who are interested can send an email to jdahlberg@mercy.com to pre-register.
