Living downtown: $8 million Springfield townhome project nears completion

Springfield city manager Bryan Heck said the progress in the Center Street Townes project has been a part of the “huge momentum around housing” in the community.

“The Center Street Townes has been a great success for downtown and will serve as a catalyst for additional residential projects in the core of our city,” he said.

The townhome project is a partnership between The Turner Foundation, SpringForward and the City of Springfield. The city spent $340,000 on pre-site work for the development in 2019.

Each townhome contains three stories with two bedrooms, one and a half to two and a half bathrooms, and more than 1,000 square-feet of space, according to the developer. Center Street Townes homeowners will also have a 15-year property tax exemption.

Two units in the existing community are currently available, according to Simms, who sold a Corner Street unit about a week ago.

The housing community has seen a mix of occupants – empty-nesters wanting to downsize, Wittenberg professors and other professionals, and those moving in from out-of-town to live closer to work. All units, save for one, are owner-occupied, Simms said.

The expected price for the nearly completed final townhomes is in the upper $200,000 range, according to Simms.

The cost of the units has been impacted by supply chain issues and the overall cost of development and construction rising. Simms said the company is also witnessing a shortage in labor, as many qualified workers are taking up jobs related to natural disasters, such as hurricanes in Florida this year.

Walkability to amenities downtown, like Mother Stewart’s brewery or Hatch Artist Studios, has been a key factor for potential buyers eyeing Center Street Townes.

Some buyers have voiced interest in the attached garages for the townhomes or the brick exterior, according to Simms.

Nationally, cities who are revitalizing their downtowns are looking into ways to increase housing options in a walkable distance to businesses and other features in the city. Simms said the development company is “filling a void” in the city’s housing stock.

“We’re excited to be here,” Simmssaid.