Literacy Center temporarily closed to instruction as precaution against potential ICE enforcement

“I can’t imagine any of the scenes I’ve seen on TV happening here and then not affecting our children here adversely, so we just thought, ‘let’s just avoid the whole thing and just not be open for right now until we find out what’s really going on in terms of immigration,’” Smiddy said.

The center has seen a sharp decline in English class attendees recently, Smiddy said. At the end of last year, there were around 80 regular students who attended classes and saw tutors to learn English. As of Jan. 15, that number dropped to around 20.

“Some say they are just too frightened to be outside. A lot of them even have legal status, I mean they’ve got their green card, but they’re just afraid they’re going to get swept up in what’s going on,” Smiddy said.

Temporary Protected Status, the legal way in which many of Springfield’s estimated 10-15,000 Haitians are in the country, was previously set to end after Tuesday after the Biden administration extended it, but the Department of Homeland Security announced an official termination would happen Sept. 2, 2025, saying that conditions in Haiti had improved and its immigrants no longer meet the conditions for TPS.

A federal judge last year ruled that ending TPS was unlawful, blocking the program from ending early.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington paused the termination of TPS for Haitians Monday while a lawsuit challenging the move proceeds. The TPS designation for people from the Caribbean island country was scheduled to end 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The ruling postpones the end of TPS for Haiti indefinitely while the case proceeds. The Trump administration could seek to stay the judge’s order in an effort to allow the termination to take effect as the case continues.

The literacy center tentatively plans to resume classes Monday as of now and will keep students informed, Smiddy said. All trainings that were previously planned for this week will continue as scheduled, he said.

