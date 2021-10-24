Library’s LEGO exhibit builds interest in Urbana

The host city of Urbana will get some love including landmarks and one of its most beloved restaurants, Crabill’s Hamburger Shoppe, captured in miniature with little details right down to the signs.

The Arts Council has sponsored LEGO exhibitions previously, but this one contains a larger scale that made partnering with the library a better choice to accommodate the scale. The exhibition is sponsored by Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc. and The Grimes Foundation.

The Arts Council is also sponsoring a LEGO building contest open to the public through Oct. 25. The contest is for all ages and details are available at the Arts Council’s web page. And the entrants will be judged by an OhioLUG member Oct. 27 with prizes awarded for best work.

“They will mostly be judged on creativity, so remember that when building,” said Callicoat.

The library will also have LEGOs for visitors to build with. The idea is to get everyone interested and use the chance to explore their creative skills with the blocks.

“We hope this encourages involvement,” said Callicoat.

HOW TO GO

What: Art All Around Us LEGO Exhibit

Where: Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., Urbana

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: free

More info: www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org/