Library plans Northridge branch to open by spring 2025

Daren Cotter, vice president of the Moorefield Twp. trustees, said residents have asked for a library in Northridge or Moorefield Twp. for several years. He said many people would rather not drive to the downtown library branch, and having the library in the neighborhood will be convenient.

The new branch will serve as a community space, and will be walkable for people living in the area, Martino said. A portion of the project’s budget will go toward adding sidewalks in the area to make getting to the library safer.

“A young family pushing their baby in a stroller shouldn’t have to risk their lives to get to the library,” Martino said.

Martino said the new branch will be as environmentally friendly as possible, and the library system is working with an architect who prioritizes that. He said if feasible, the new building may have solar panels and an electric car charging station.

The new location will likely embrace the green space around it, Martino said, with the potential for a patio area where people can read and enjoy nice weather.

Martino said like the other branches, the Northridge one will have computers and other technology necessary for many people. It will offer e-books as well as print versions.

Cotter said he believes residents would like many of the downtown library’s services replicated for the Northridge branch.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2024 or spring 2025, Martino said. He said he expects supply-chain issues to have an impact on how quickly the project is finished.

The Clark County Public Library system currently has multiple branches, with three in Springfield, one in Enon and one in South Charleston. The library also has a “bookmobile” that travels around the county.

Cotter said he grew up in the area and played baseball on the lot where the library will be. He said the township trustees are grateful that the library system is making this investment in Northridge, which he believes will be “wildly successful.”

“It’s great to see that space being utilized in a way that serves the community,” Cotter said.