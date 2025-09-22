Levy on November ballot would preserve Clark County parks for slight tax increase

The county’s current parks levy passed in 2011 and was renewed in 2015.

Since this year’s ballot measure is a replacement and not a renewal, it would reset the millage rate, costing the owner of a $100,000 home $6.12 more than they are currently paying for the levy, according to the auditor’s office.

If passed, the levy would start in 2026 and first be due in 2027.

“Our parks are a promise, one we’ve made together for decades,” said Hal Goodrich, Committee for Parks chairman, in a release. “Thanks to the support of Clark County residents, we’ve been able to keep our shared spaces thriving. A vote FOR (his emphasis) this November keeps this commitment alive.”

Clark County has more than 2,000 acres of parks and recreational facilities throughout 37 locations. There are more than 97,000 parks program participants in cultural, environmental and recreational activities each year.

The park district contributed more than $60 million annually to Clark County’s economy, according to the district.

“Clark County Parks belong to all of us,” Goodrich said. “By voting for this levy, we can preserve what we’ve built and keep the parks thriving for tomorrow’s community.”

The Clark County Park District merged with the National Trails Parks and Recreation District last year for more consistent and unified offerings.