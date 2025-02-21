Snow emergencies issued for Champaign, Clark counties

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 snow emergency, starting at 9 p.m.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roads are dangerous with drifting and/or blowing snow. Streets could also be icy. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously.

A Level 2 emergency means only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roads. Individuals should speak to their employers if they still need to come into work.

Overnight, the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicted more isolated snow shows, with light winds slowly decreasing as the night goes on.

Lows will be around 12 degrees.