Breaking: Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for roughly half a million Haitians

Snow emergencies issued for Champaign, Clark counties

Snowfall caused hazzardous road conditions along Ohio 128 in Hamilton on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Snowfall caused hazzardous road conditions along Ohio 128 in Hamilton on Thursday, Jan. 16.
News
By
Updated 18 minutes ago
X

Snow emergencies have been issued for Champaign and Clark counties as isolated snows continue overnight.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2 snow emergency, starting around 7 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 snow emergency, starting at 9 p.m.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roads are dangerous with drifting and/or blowing snow. Streets could also be icy. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously.

A Level 2 emergency means only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roads. Individuals should speak to their employers if they still need to come into work.

Overnight, the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicted more isolated snow shows, with light winds slowly decreasing as the night goes on.

Lows will be around 12 degrees.

In Other News
1
Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for...
2
Laura Kaffenbarger, co-founder of Clark County water safety group, dies...
3
Tecumseh school board passes religious instruction policy allowing...
4
Poppy’s Smokehouse food truck to open diner at old Mundy’s location in...
5
Annual Yates basketball tournament to expand scholarship ofering

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.